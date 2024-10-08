Hyderabad

GHMC, Town Planning Officials Demolish Six Shops Near Mallepally X Road for Road Widening

In an effort to facilitate road widening near Mallepally X Road, the GHMC and Town Planning officials carried out the demolition of six shops.

Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2024 - 13:05
1 minute read
GHMC, Town Planning Officials Demolish Six Shops Near Mallepally X Road for Road Widening
GHMC, Town Planning Officials Demolish Six Shops Near Mallepally X Road for Road Widening

Hyderabad: In an effort to facilitate road widening near Mallepally X Road, the GHMC and Town Planning officials carried out the demolition of six shops.

The move is part of ongoing infrastructure development to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in the area. The shop owners were notified in advance about the demolition.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2024 - 13:05
1 minute read

Related Articles

Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad Cricket Association money laundering case

Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad Cricket Association money laundering case

8 October 2024 - 11:52
Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership

Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership

7 October 2024 - 20:59
Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 - CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 – CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

7 October 2024 - 19:49
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

7 October 2024 - 18:57
Back to top button