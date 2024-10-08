Hyderabad
GHMC, Town Planning Officials Demolish Six Shops Near Mallepally X Road for Road Widening
In an effort to facilitate road widening near Mallepally X Road, the GHMC and Town Planning officials carried out the demolition of six shops.
The move is part of ongoing infrastructure development to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in the area. The shop owners were notified in advance about the demolition.