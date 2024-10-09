GHMC’s Public Grievance Day Fails Citizens, Officials Missing Until Noon

Hyderabad: Chaos and frustration gripped the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office today as citizens faced significant delays during the Public Grievance (Praja Vaani) program. Despite the event officially starting at 10:30 AM, many key officials were absent, leaving citizens helpless and agitated.

As the clock ticked past noon, several department heads had still not arrived, sparking outrage among the public. The citizens, who had gathered in large numbers to address their grievances, were left wondering whom to approach. The absence of officials left many complaints unresolved, causing confusion and discontent.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, who arrived hastily after noon, was met with anger and complaints from the public. Many citizens expressed their frustration, stating that they had attended the grievance program multiple times, but their issues had yet to be resolved.

“We’ve been coming here for the last five to six times. Every time, they say they’ll look into it, but nothing changes. Our complaints remain the same,” one citizen voiced in frustration.

The chaotic atmosphere in the GHMC office highlighted the ongoing issue of inefficiency in addressing public grievances, with many questioning the accountability of officials. The incident has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the Praja Vaani program and whether it is truly serving its purpose of resolving civic issues.

As the situation unfolds, citizens are demanding prompt action and a more responsive approach from the GHMC to ensure their voices are heard and their grievances are resolved without unnecessary delays.