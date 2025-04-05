GHMC’s Unique Initiative: Special Drive Launched to Collect Unused Household Items

Hyderabad – If you have unused or discarded items lying around your home, there’s no need to worry about disposing of them anymore. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Kukatpally Circle, has launched an innovative initiative to collect such items directly from households using special vehicles and distribute them to those in need.

The drive, supervised by Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauhan and Deputy Commissioner Gangadhar, was conducted on Saturday in several areas including Brindavan Colony (Hyder Nagar Division), Venkatrao Nagar (Kukatpally Division), RR Colony (Old Bowenpally Division), and Balanagar.

Collection of Old Furniture, Clothes, and Other Unused Items from Homes

Special GHMC vehicles went door-to-door collecting old chairs, tables, beds, clothes, and other unusable items from households.

According to Circle SWM (Solid Waste Management) officer Srinivas, many people tend to dump such items in open plots or drainage canals, leading to unsanitary conditions. During the rainy season, this also blocks water flow, causing severe flooding problems.

To address this issue, GHMC has decided to conduct this drive every Saturday in different localities. The initiative has already received a positive response from residents.

Reusable Items to Be Donated, Others Sent to Dumping Yard

Collected items that are still in usable condition will be donated to the needy, while those that are completely unusable will be sent to the dumping yard for proper disposal.

GHMC officials have urged citizens to take full advantage of this opportunity, helping keep their homes and surroundings clean while contributing to a sustainable community effort.