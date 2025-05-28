Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalised During Gulf Visit as Part of Indian Delegation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior political figure Ghulam Nabi Azad has been hospitalised during an official visit to the Gulf region. He was part of an all-party Indian delegation touring key partner countries as part of the government’s diplomatic outreach, Operation Sindoor.

Azad Under Medical Supervision, Condition Stable

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading the delegation, confirmed the development on Tuesday via social media platform X. He stated that Azad is stable and under medical supervision.

“Halfway into our delegation’s tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures,” Panda wrote.

Azad’s Absence to Be Felt in Saudi Arabia and Algeria

Panda lauded Azad’s contributions during the delegation’s meetings in Bahrain (May 23) and Kuwait (May 25), describing them as “highly impactful.” He expressed regret that Azad will not be able to participate in the remaining legs of the tour, particularly the planned visits to Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

Location of Hospital Not Disclosed

While the announcement confirmed Azad’s hospitalisation, details regarding the specific location and name of the hospital have not yet been made public. The 76-year-old leader is expected to undergo a series of medical tests and procedures in the coming days.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Diplomatic Outreach Against Terrorism

The delegation Azad is part of was formed as one of seven all-party groups sent by the Indian government to key global partners, including members of the UN Security Council. Their mission is to articulate India’s unified stance against terrorism and to explain the objectives of Operation Sindoor.

High-Level Participation Across Political Spectrum

The delegation includes MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma (all BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), nominated member Satnam Sandhu, and former foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla. Azad’s involvement in the first two rounds was noted as particularly influential in promoting India’s diplomatic message.

The government and delegation members are closely monitoring Azad’s health and have wished him a speedy recovery.