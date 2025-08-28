Sports

Gill, Jurel, Easwaran miss Duleep Trophy quarterfinals

India Test captain Shubman Gill missed the 2025–26 season-opening Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone, which began on Thursday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi28 August 2025 - 12:56
Gill, Jurel, Easwaran miss Duleep Trophy quarterfinals
Gill, Jurel, Easwaran miss Duleep Trophy quarterfinals

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Bengaluru: India Test captain Shubman Gill missed the 2025–26 season-opening Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone, which began on Thursday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Named captain of the North Zone side, Gill was expected to lead in the opener but was forced to sit out due to illness. He is likely to arrive in Bengaluru later this week before departing for the Asia Cup, which starts on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

In Gill’s absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar took over captaincy duties, while Services batter Shubham Rohilla replaced him in the playing XI. The North Zone team also features two other Asia Cup-bound players – Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh – who are set to feature with the ball later in the match.

Also Read: Injured Hasaranga misses out as Sri Lanka name squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

There was another blow in the Central Zone camp, where their appointed captain, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, was ruled out of the quarterfinal against North East Zone after reporting a groin niggle.

Rajat Patidar, who was originally named vice-captain, is now leading the side. The Central Zone playing XI includes pace duo Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

East Zone, too, suffered a setback with regular skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran missing the clash due to fever. In his place, all-rounder Riyan Parag is captaining the team in the tournament opener.

Gill heads into the domestic season in stellar form, having recently led India in a Test series in England, where he scored a remarkable 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40. He has also been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The Duleep Trophy semi-finals will be held from September 4, followed by the final from September 11, all at the same venue.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi28 August 2025 - 12:56
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button