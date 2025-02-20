Sports

Gill, Shami Shine as India Defeat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul (5/53) and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century (101) * powered India to a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 22:18
Dubai: Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul (5/53) and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century (101) * powered India to a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

Shami’s Fiery Spell Restricts Bangladesh to 228

Returning to ICC tournament action, Shami dismantled Bangladesh’s batting lineup, helping India bowl them out for 228 in 48.4 overs. His performance included his 200th ODI wicket, while young pacer Harshit Rana impressed with 3/31. Axar Patel (2/43) came close to a hat-trick, but a dropped catch by Rohit Sharma denied him the milestone.

Despite a collapse at 35/5, Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) led a remarkable recovery, stitching together a crucial 154-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Gill’s Unbeaten Century Seals the Win for India

Chasing 229, India’s top order ensured a smooth finish with 21 balls to spare. Shubman Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, marking his eighth ODI century. Skipper Rohit Sharma played a fiery knock of 41 off 36 balls, also crossing the 11,000-run milestone in ODIs.

KL Rahul contributed an unbeaten 41, guiding India to 231/4 in 46.3 overs.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 228 all out in 48.4 overs

  • Towhid Hridoy – 100
  • Jaker Ali – 68
  • Mohammed Shami – 5/53
  • Harshit Rana – 3/31

India: 231/4 in 46.3 overs

  • Shubman Gill – 101 (129)*
  • Rohit Sharma – 41 (36)
  • KL Rahul – 41 (57)*
  • Rishad Hossain – 2/38

With this victory, India starts their Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note, setting the stage for a strong tournament performance.

