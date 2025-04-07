Gill, Siraj Star as Gujarat Titans Crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj’s sensational 4-17 spell followed by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 61 helped Gujarat Titans secure a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Siraj’s Fiery Spell Rattles Hyderabad

Invited to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced early setbacks as Siraj dismissed Travis Head after being hit for two boundaries in the opening over. The powerplay woes continued as Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma struggled to accelerate, managing just 29 runs for the second wicket.

Abhishek fell in the fifth over, while Kishan (17) perished in the eighth, leaving Hyderabad at 45/2 at the end of the powerplay — their second-lowest in nine innings since 2024.

Middle-Order Resistance Falls Short

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen tried to revive the innings with a 50-run partnership, rotating the strike well against Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore. Klaasen managed 27 runs, including a six and two fours, before Sai Kishore struck twice in quick succession to dismiss both set batters.

Kamindu Mendis’ brief stay ended with just a single, and Hyderabad’s hopes for a big finish faded quickly.

Siraj Seals Career-Best Figures

Mohammed Siraj returned for the death overs and cleaned up Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) in his final over, ending with a career-best 4/17 in IPL. Hyderabad limped to 152/8, with Pat Cummins (22*) providing a small boost at the end.

Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna supported Siraj with two wickets each.

Gujarat Titans Recover After Early Blows

Chasing 153 on a slow, tricky pitch, Gujarat lost Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) early. However, captain Shubman Gill stood firm, anchoring the innings with poise.

Debutant Washington Sundar supported him brilliantly, striking two fours and two sixes in a crucial over from Simarjeet Singh that yielded 20 runs and shifted momentum Gujarat’s way.

Gill, Rutherford Complete the Chase

Gill brought up his fifty in 36 balls and finished with 61* off 43 balls, including nine boundaries. Sundar narrowly missed his half-century, falling for 49 after a sharp catch by Aniket Verma off Shami’s bowling.

Sherfane Rutherford finished things in style with a blistering 35* featuring six fours and a six, taking Gujarat over the line in just 16.4 overs with 20 balls to spare.

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Siraj’s game-changing spell earned him the Player of the Match award as Gujarat Titans notched their second win of IPL 2025 while Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth straight loss.

Brief Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 152/8 in 20 overs

(Nitish Kumar Reddy 31, Heinrich Klaasen 27; Mohammed Siraj 4-17, Rashid Khan 2-24, Prasidh Krishna 2-25)

Gujarat Titans: 153/3 in 16.4 overs

(Shubman Gill 61*, Washington Sundar 49; Mohammed Shami 2-28)

Result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets