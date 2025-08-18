Hyderabad Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered in Kokatpally – Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident took place in the Kokatpally area, where a 12-year-old girl, Sahasra, was murdered by unknown persons. This incident has spread panic among the local residents.

According to details, the deceased Sahasra was the daughter of Renuka and Krishna. Renuka works locally as a lab technician, while Krishna is a bike mechanic. They have two children — elder daughter Sahasra (12) and a son.

Police said that on Monday morning, the parents had gone to their respective workplaces. A little later, Krishna returned home after receiving a call from his son’s school regarding his lunch box. When he opened the door, he found his daughter Sahasra lying dead on the bed, covered in blood, with deep injury marks on her body.

Krishna immediately informed the 108 ambulance service and the police. Upon receiving the information, the police and the clues team reached the spot and began collecting evidence for investigation.

Police stated that the investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and identify the accused. The tragic incident has caused fear and shock across the area.