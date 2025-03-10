Telangana: Suspicious Death of 9th Class Girl in Tribal Ashram School Sparks Outrage

A 9th-class girl studying at a tribal ashram school in Ichoda Mandal, Adilabad district, has died under suspicious circumstances, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in state-run residential schools.

Parents Demand Answers Amid Rising Student Deaths

The girl’s parents have expressed doubts about the cause of her death and are demanding a thorough investigation. The police have shifted the body to Bodh Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Alarming Trend: 83 Student Deaths in 15 Months

Shockingly, 83 students have died in Gurukul and residential schools across Telangana in the past 15 months, highlighting lapses in supervision and administration. Critics argue that the state’s education system is failing due to a lack of oversight and accountability.

With no Education Minister in place, concerns are growing over the deteriorating conditions in government-run schools, and this latest tragedy has intensified demands for immediate reforms.