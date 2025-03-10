Telangana

Telangana: Suspicious Death of 9th Class Girl in Tribal Ashram School Sparks Outrage

A 9th-class girl studying at a tribal ashram school in Ichoda Mandal, Adilabad district, has died under suspicious circumstances, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in state-run residential schools.

Mohammed Yousuf10 March 2025 - 16:18
Telangana: Suspicious Death of 9th Class Girl in Tribal Ashram School Sparks Outrage
Telangana: Suspicious Death of 9th Class Girl in Tribal Ashram School Sparks Outrage

A 9th-class girl studying at a tribal ashram school in Ichoda Mandal, Adilabad district, has died under suspicious circumstances, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in state-run residential schools.

Parents Demand Answers Amid Rising Student Deaths

The girl’s parents have expressed doubts about the cause of her death and are demanding a thorough investigation. The police have shifted the body to Bodh Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also Read: Telangana Rescue: Body Recovered from SLBC Tunnel After Days of Search

Alarming Trend: 83 Student Deaths in 15 Months

Shockingly, 83 students have died in Gurukul and residential schools across Telangana in the past 15 months, highlighting lapses in supervision and administration. Critics argue that the state’s education system is failing due to a lack of oversight and accountability.

With no Education Minister in place, concerns are growing over the deteriorating conditions in government-run schools, and this latest tragedy has intensified demands for immediate reforms.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 March 2025 - 16:18

Related Articles

No More Power Woes? Telangana DISCOM Adopts High-Tech System for Outage Control

No More Power Woes? Telangana DISCOM Adopts High-Tech System for Outage Control

10 March 2025 - 21:17
Telangana CM Slams BJP on Funds, Dares Kishan Reddy to Open Debate: Why the Silence?

Telangana CM Slams BJP on Funds, Dares Kishan Reddy to Open Debate: Why the Silence?

10 March 2025 - 20:49
Telangana’s Debt Mounts to ₹1.52 Lakh Crore in Just 15 Months – Where is the Money Going?

Telangana’s Debt Mounts to ₹1.52 Lakh Crore in Just 15 Months – Where is the Money Going?

10 March 2025 - 20:01
Telangana Declares Public Holiday for Holi, leading to a 3-Day Festive Break, Check Details

Telangana Government Declares Public Holiday for Holi, leading to a 3-Day Festive Break, Check Details

10 March 2025 - 17:46
Back to top button