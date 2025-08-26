Hyderabad

Girls Harassed with Peacock Feathers in Jubilee Hills, Video Goes Viral

According to eyewitnesses, a passerby immediately shouted at the boys from his car window and scolded them. He even attempted to chase them further, but was unable to do so due to traffic congestion ahead.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 16:38
Hyderabad: A disturbing incident took place near Neeru’s Signal in Jubilee Hills where two girls were riding a motorcycle. During this, three boys followed them from behind and were touching them with peacock feathers.

According to eyewitnesses, a passerby immediately shouted at the boys from his car window and scolded them. He even attempted to chase them further but was unable to do so due to traffic congestion ahead.

The video of this incident has quickly gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among citizens. People have strongly condemned the act, stating that it clearly falls under the category of sexual harassment of women. They have demanded strict police action against the boys to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

