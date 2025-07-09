“Give ₹3,000 and Get It Tomorrow”: Applicants Expose Ration Card Corruption

Hyderabad: A massive bribery and corruption racket has reportedly emerged in the distribution of ration cards across Greater Hyderabad, where applicants allege they are being forced to pay bribes through middlemen to receive cards that should be free and timely under government provisions.

Middlemen Dominate ASO Offices in Hyderabad

According to multiple applicants, middlemen have set up shop inside Assistant Supply Offices (ASOs) like Rajendranagar and Nampally, openly demanding bribes from those seeking ration cards. Victims say the racket has been active for months and is being run in collusion with civil supplies officials.

People visiting ASOs report being approached by middlemen sitting just outside the offices, offering to “expedite” the ration card process — for a price ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the applicant’s location and urgency.

“No Money, No Card” Culture Thrives Despite Government Promises

While the Congress-led government continues to claim that ration cards are being distributed fairly and on time, the ground reality appears drastically different.

“We’ve applied six months ago and still haven’t received our ration cards. But those who paid middlemen got theirs within two days,” said an applicant from Hayathnagar.

Applicants allege that without paying bribes, their applications remain in limbo, stuck at stages marked ‘Pending’, ‘Inspector Review’, or ‘Processing’ in the system.

Victims Reveal Payment Details, Fast-Tracking Claims

Many applicants shared similar stories — payments of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 were made after officials refused help and middlemen promised swift results. Victims say once money is handed over, the ration card gets approved within 48 hours, revealing clear internal coordination between the middlemen and ASO staff.

In areas closer to the city, demands go up to ₹10,000. People from rural areas within the Greater Hyderabad limits are being charged ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

MeeSeva Applicants Sent to ASO Offices, Only to Face Bribes

Despite applying via MeeSeva centres, applicants are often redirected to ASO offices with claims that their application is “pending.” At the ASO, they are approached by individuals who offer quick approval in exchange for money, even providing phone numbers and referral contacts for further “assistance.”

“The middleman told me to bring others too and said he’d get their ration cards done quickly if they paid,” said another applicant.

Public Outrage Grows Amidst Allegations

This rampant bribery is eroding public trust in the ration card distribution process. Many applicants — daily wage workers and low-income families — are being forced to choose between waiting endlessly or paying illegally to receive a basic entitlement.

Call for Action Against Ration Card Corruption

Citizens and activists are demanding an immediate investigation into the alleged nexus between middlemen and civil supplies officials. The state government is yet to respond officially, even as public anger and social media outrage continue to grow.