“Give Me My Phone or I’ll Die”: 9-Year-Old’s Cry Highlights Digital Crisis

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old boy in Hyderabad held a knife to his throat and threatened to take his own life after his parents took away his mobile phone. The child had reportedly become addicted to a mobile game, and the situation escalated dramatically when access was cut off. The boy is now undergoing therapy along with his parents.

Child Mental Health Crisis Linked to Screen Addiction

Child psychiatrists say this is not an isolated case. The incident underscores a growing mental health crisis fueled by digital addiction among children and teenagers. According to Dr Hrishikesh Giri Prasad, associate professor of child psychiatry at Niloufer Hospital, children today show withdrawal symptoms similar to substance abuse when deprived of screens.

“Many of these addictions start innocently—with children using phones for homework or games—but quickly spiral into emotional instability, aggression, and even suicidal behavior,” Dr Prasad explained.

Study Confirms Screen Time Triggers Depression, Aggression, and Anxiety

A global study published in Psychological Bulletin revealed a strong correlation between excessive screen time and behavioral issues such as depression, anxiety, aggression, and hyperactivity. Alarmingly, the relationship is cyclical—emotional distress increases screen use, which in turn worsens mental health.

Screen Dependency Symptoms: What Parents Should Watch Out For

Experts urge parents to recognize the early warning signs of mobile addiction in children:

Mood swings

Irritability

Poor academic performance

Disturbed sleep

Withdrawal from real-life interactions

Dr Prasad added, “We see children acting violently—throwing objects, harming themselves, and even attacking family members, especially mothers.”

Gender Divide and Poor Digital Literacy Add to the Problem

Recent government data highlights another concern: low digital literacy among children, especially in rural areas. While 80.7% of rural boys aged 15+ own a phone, only 16.8% know how to report cybercrimes. For girls, the number is even lower.

Dr N. Hemalatha, a clinical psychologist at KIMS Hospital, warned that children from low-income households are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of emotional support and supervision.

How to Reduce Screen Addiction in Children

Experts recommend a balanced approach:

Set screen time boundaries

Spend quality offline time as a family

as a family Encourage open communication

Build trust so children feel safe discussing emotions

Focus on connection, not control

“The issue isn’t screens—it’s unsupervised, unregulated use without emotional grounding,” Dr Hemalatha emphasized.

The Path to Recovery: Connection Over Punishment

The 9-year-old boy involved in the recent case is now recovering through therapy, alongside his parents. The incident is a sobering reminder of the emotional toll of unchecked screen use. As digital exposure increases, so must emotional awareness and responsive parenting.

“The answer is not fear, but connection,” Dr Prasad concluded. “Only real emotional bonds can protect children in the digital age.”