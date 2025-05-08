Global Glamour Arrives in Hyderabad as Miss World Contestants Touch Down

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has officially become the global stage for beauty, talent, and cultural unity as over 100 contestants from around the world arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport between May 6 and 8. The delegates were welcomed with a vibrant traditional reception, showcasing Telangana’s rich heritage and famed hospitality.

Grand Opening Ceremony Scheduled at Gachibowli on May 10

Preparations are in full swing for the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony on May 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where the contestants will be formally introduced. A captivating cultural performance is set to launch the international festivities with style and grace.

Spotlight on Talent: Creative Showcase at Shilpakala Vedika

One of the most awaited segments, the Talent Finale, will be held on May 22 at Shilpakala Vedika. Contestants will exhibit their artistic skills—ranging from music and dance to painting and drama—celebrating creativity that goes beyond traditional beauty standards.

Intellect Meets Charm at the Head-to-Head Challenge

On May 23, the Head to Head Challenge Finale at Trident will provide a platform for contestants to discuss pressing global issues. Judged on intellect, communication, and confidence, this segment brings the essence of “Beauty with Brains” into the spotlight.

Fashion Takes Center Stage with Top Model and Jewellery Showcases

The Top Model and Fashion Final will be held on May 23, followed by an exquisite Jewellery and Pearl Fashion Show on May 24. Telangana’s top fashion designers will be a part of this glamorous affair, showcasing the state’s growing influence in global fashion.

‘Beauty with Purpose’ to Highlight Social Impact on May 26

Adding substance to style, the Beauty with Purpose presentations on May 26 at HITEX will shed light on the contestants’ philanthropic efforts across the globe. This segment embodies the Miss World motto of empowering women to make meaningful changes.

Hyderabad Shines as Global Host

With flawless coordination by the Telangana government and a schedule packed with rich cultural and meaningful engagements, Hyderabad is proving itself as a world-class host. The Miss World events not only highlight international beauty and talent but also project India’s growing prominence in hosting global cultural events.