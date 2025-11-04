Global Pride International School Inaugurates Annual Sports Day 2025

Hyderabad: Global Pride International School inaugurated its Annual Sports Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and spirit. The event was formally inaugurated by Syed Muzaffar Ali, Director of the school, marking the beginning of competitions across four major disciplines — Carrom, Karate, Judo, and Volleyball.

The week-long sporting event will run from November 3 to November 11, 2025, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their athletic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Principal Rabiya Anjum along with faculty members and students were present during the inaugural ceremony. The event began with the lighting of the torch, symbolizing unity, energy, and fair play.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Syed Muzaffar Ali encouraged students to participate actively and uphold the true spirit of sports. He emphasized that sports not only strengthen the body but also build discipline, confidence, and determination among students.

The event promises an exciting series of matches and demonstrations, with winners to be honored during the closing ceremony on November 11.