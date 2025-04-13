Global Uncertainty Pushes Gold to Record Heights – Here’s What You Need to Know

New Delhi: Gold prices have surged to a record high, reaching $3,237 per troy ounce this week, marking a dramatic 6.5% increase. This rise in gold prices is the metal’s most significant weekly performance since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as global investors react to growing economic instability.

Factors Driving Gold’s Surge

The jump in gold prices comes amid increasing economic uncertainty following the announcement of new US tariffs by President Donald Trump. The tariffs have triggered a sell-off in traditional safe-haven assets like US stocks and Treasury bonds, while the US dollar has weakened to a three-year low against the euro. These factors have led investors to flock to gold as a safer investment.

The situation escalated further on Friday when China retaliated by imposing a 125% tariff on American imports. This move has raised fears of an impending trade war between the two largest global economies, prompting more investors to seek refuge in gold — historically known for its ability to perform well during times of economic or geopolitical stress.

Market Reactions and Gold’s Attractiveness

As recession fears rise, along with growing concerns about rising bond yields and overall financial instability, gold has become increasingly attractive to both individual and institutional investors. Demand from central banks, especially in emerging markets, is also on the rise, as these countries look to diversify away from the US dollar. In fact, gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced their largest inflows since 2020 during the first quarter of the year.

In China, demand for gold has become so strong that domestic buyers are willing to pay a premium over international gold prices, signaling growing anxiety over financial stability in Asian markets.

Gold Price Forecast and Future Outlook

As investor sentiment continues to shift, Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), a global financial services company, has raised its 12-month gold price forecast to $3,500 per ounce. This revision marks the second time this year that the bank has adjusted its gold price outlook upwards, highlighting the rapidly changing investment environment.

Experts predict that as doubts surrounding President Trump’s aggressive trade policies persist, gold will continue to attract investments in the coming months, further pushing prices higher.

The current surge in gold prices reflects global uncertainty, as investors seek stability amid escalating trade tensions, a weakening dollar, and concerns over financial instability. As central banks and institutional investors increase their gold holdings, the yellow metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset seems stronger than ever.