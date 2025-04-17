GO 21: Immediate Revocation Demanded as Telangana Secretariat Protest Escalates

In a significant development, part-time and contract employees from various universities in Telangana have demanded the immediate repeal of Government Order (GO) 21.

The protest, which saw a large number of university employees marching toward the Telangana Secretariat, turned tense as police intervened to block their advance. Many protesters were detained by the police during the altercation, further escalating the situation.

Part-Time Employees Seek Regularization and Job Security

The protesters, who represent part-time and contract workers from multiple universities, are calling for the regularization of their positions and job security before the recruitment process for new faculty members begins. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will take their grievances to the polls, specifically threatening to oppose the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

Demands for GO 21 Withdrawal and Regularization of Contract Teachers

For several days now, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Contract Assistant Professors in Telangana universities has been demanding the immediate withdrawal of GO 21, which was introduced to regulate the appointment of faculty members. The committee is insisting that only after the regularization of the 1,270 contract teachers across 12 universities in Telangana should new recruitments be made.

According to the JAC, these contract faculty members should be placed on UGC (University Grants Commission) pay scales, ensuring job security before fresh appointments are made. The JAC has stated that they will continue to protest until their demands are met and GO 21 is repealed.

The demand for regularization and adherence to UGC pay scales has become a crucial issue for university staff, as the state government considers new recruitment policies for the academic institutions.