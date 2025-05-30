Goa Casino Turns Crime Scene as Hyderabad Man Stabs Security Guard

Hyderabad: A dramatic incident unfolded at a land-based casino in a star hotel in Panaji, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday, when Abdul Altaf (25), a rowdy-sheeter from Hyderabad, allegedly attacked two security personnel with a sharp weapon. The assault led to the death of Dheeru Sharma (33) and left Satyam Gaonkar seriously injured.

Who is Abdul Altaf?

Abdul Altaf is a known rowdy-sheeter listed at the Mailardevpally police station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Sources say he is a regular visitor to Goa’s casinos and was allegedly inebriated and causing a public disturbance before the violent confrontation began.

Attack Triggered After Security Intervention

Eyewitnesses report that Altaf, in a drunken state, began creating a nuisance at the casino. When security personnel attempted to escort him out, he turned violent, verbally abusing the staff before pulling out a sharp object and attacking them. The sudden and brutal assault left the casino guests and staff in shock.

Attempted Escape Foiled at Goa Airport

Following the incident, Abdul Altaf attempted to flee Goa and was on his way to Dabolim Airport when he was apprehended by Panaji Police. Authorities confirmed that he had intended to take a flight to evade arrest. His quick capture prevented what could have been a prolonged manhunt.

Murder Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The Panaji police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder under relevant sections of the IPC. Officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that further interrogation of the accused is underway to determine the exact motive and possible criminal history connected to the case.

Previous Criminal Record Raises Concern

Abdul Altaf’s involvement in multiple cases in Hyderabad has once again raised questions about the mobility of known criminals and the security protocols at high-profile establishments like casinos. His status as a rowdy-sheeter was known to the Cyberabad Police, but it is unclear how he managed to move freely and visit casinos across state lines.