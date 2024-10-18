North India

Goa CM Sawant attends NDA CMs Council meet

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, an official said on Friday.

Uma Devi18 October 2024 - 12:28
Goa CM Sawant attends NDA CMs Council meet
Goa CM Sawant attends NDA CMs Council meet

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers’ Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, an official said on Friday.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-led NDA attended the meeting on Thursday to discuss development issues and the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Constitution.

The Goa chief minister’s office (CMO) said the meeting deliberated on advancing good governance and ensuring efficient delivery of public services.

It said the meeting reaffirmed the NDA’s commitment to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,  and the chief minister expressed certainty that Goa will play a crucial role in this national journey.

Goa’s unique strengths in tourism, culture, industry, and innovation position it as a key contributor to India’s growth story, the release said.

Sawant reiterated in the meeting that the Goa government was committed to working towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting self-reliance, sustainability, and prosperity for all.

Tags
Uma Devi18 October 2024 - 12:28

Related Articles

ECI issues notification for first phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand

ECI issues notification for first phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand

18 October 2024 - 11:32
Mamata holds meeting with top officials on healthcare infra upgradation

Mamata holds meeting with top officials on healthcare infra upgradation

18 October 2024 - 09:06
Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

17 October 2024 - 13:12
SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

SC upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

17 October 2024 - 11:22
Back to top button