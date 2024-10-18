Goa CM Sawant attends NDA CMs Council meet

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers’ Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh, an official said on Friday.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-led NDA attended the meeting on Thursday to discuss development issues and the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Constitution.

The Goa chief minister’s office (CMO) said the meeting deliberated on advancing good governance and ensuring efficient delivery of public services.

It said the meeting reaffirmed the NDA’s commitment to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the chief minister expressed certainty that Goa will play a crucial role in this national journey.

Goa’s unique strengths in tourism, culture, industry, and innovation position it as a key contributor to India’s growth story, the release said.

Sawant reiterated in the meeting that the Goa government was committed to working towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting self-reliance, sustainability, and prosperity for all.