Goa govt to put up AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic, curb accidents

Panaji: The Goa govt will install AI-powered cameras at important places to monitor traffic flow and prevent accidents, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a function for Road Safety Week here, Godinho said that the AI-based cameras would be by early next year to help the authorities monitor the traffic situation and curb road accidents.

He said the transport department has already collected data on road accidents in the state, and decisions will be made in coordination with the police and public works departments.

Going digital is a trend everywhere, and Goa cannot remain isolated, he said.

“We are trying to change the system, and there should not be resistance from anyone,” he said, pointing out that taxis opting for app-based bookings will increase their revenue and reduce tariffs.

On the accidents involving rent-a-car and rent-a-bike services, Godinho said the state government has stopped issuing fresh licences for both segments.