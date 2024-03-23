Goa: Israeli man held with drugs valued at Rs 8.7 lakh

North India

Goa Police on Saturday arrested an Israeli national for possessing drugs valued at Rs 8.7 lakh, an official said.

Panaji: Goa Police on Saturday arrested an Israeli national for possessing drugs valued at Rs 8.7 lakh, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal, informed that Mandrem Police received a tip-off regarding one Israeli National coming to sell drugs including narcotic mushrooms at Harambol and a raid was conducted.

The accused person has been identified as Naar Yaakov (27) presently residing at Harambol, a native of Israel, police said.

SP Kaushal said that a raiding team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Jivba Dalvi and Police Inspector Sheriff Jacques.

“The accused person was apprehended and a search was conducted during which he was found in possession of 136 grams of dried mushrooms containing narcotic substance Psilocybin, 132 grams of powder of narcotics substance psilocybin and 140 grams of Ganja. All the drugs are worth Rs 8. 7 lakhs in international market,” police said.

An FIR under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22 (c) of NDPS Act has been registered.

