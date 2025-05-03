Goa Cancels All Government Events After Tragic Temple Stampede

Panaji: In a somber move following a tragic incident, the Government of Goa has cancelled all government-supported functions and public celebrations for the next three days. The decision comes in the wake of a fatal stampede during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra festival held in Shirgao, North Goa.

The announcement was made via an official circular issued by Shreyas D’Silva, Under Secretary of the General Administration Department, on Saturday. The document expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and called for a collective period of mourning.

Government Issues Directive to Suspend Celebrations

“In view of the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, and as an expression of condolences to the departed and their families, the Government of Goa hereby directs that all government-supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed,” the circular stated.

The directive applies to all Heads of Departments, Government Corporations, and Autonomous Bodies, who have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Community Shocked by Festival Tragedy

The Shree Devi Lairai Zatra is one of Goa’s most popular religious festivals, drawing thousands of devotees each year. The stampede has sent shockwaves across the state, prompting both public mourning and administrative action.

Officials are expected to release further details on the investigation and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.