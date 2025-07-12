FIR Registered Over Goat Sacrifice at Karimnagar Temple After PETA Complaint

Goat Sacrifice at Karimnagar Temple: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Kothapalli Police Station in Karimnagar district following a complaint from animal rights organizations over the public sacrifice of goats at a temple in Rekurthi village, Telangana.

Goat Sacrifice at Karimnagar Temple: Incident Took Place During Temple Rituals on June 29

The complaint pertains to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2025, when goats were publicly sacrificed during religious rituals at a temple in Rekurthi village, Karimnagar. The act was captured on video, showing animals being slaughtered in full public view, sparking outrage among animal rights activists.

Complaint Filed by SAFI with Support from PETA and Maneka Gandhi

The FIR was filed based on a formal complaint submitted by the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Hyderabad, with support from PETA India and animal welfare advocate Maneka Gandhi. The complaint argued that the act violated multiple animal protection laws and set a dangerous precedent by normalizing animal cruelty under the guise of tradition.

Sections Invoked in FIR

The police have registered the case under the following legal provisions:

Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing grievous hurt)

(causing grievous hurt) Section 6 of the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act

Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which deal with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals and organizing or participating in animal cruelty.

State Laws Prohibit Animal Sacrifice in Public Worship Spaces

Animal sacrifice is prohibited under law in several Indian states. In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the law explicitly bans animal sacrifices at public places of worship or during religious gatherings in public spaces. Other states such as Gujarat, Kerala, Puducherry, and Rajasthan also have specific laws prohibiting such practices in temples.

Investigation Underway

Karimnagar police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for organizing the animal sacrifice and determine whether additional individuals or temple authorities were complicit in the act.

Officials stated that further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation, and the case has been taken seriously due to the video evidence and widespread public attention.

Animal rights groups continue to urge authorities to take strict action to prevent similar incidents in the future and to promote humane practices in religious and cultural traditions.