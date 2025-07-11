Godavari Water Level Rising at Bhadrachalam, Alert Issued, Low-Lying Areas on Watch

Godavari Water Level Rising: The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam has seen a significant rise in water levels over the past few days due to continuous heavy rains in its upper catchment areas. The inflows have been fueled by the swelling of its major tributaries — Wainganga, Wardha, and Sabari rivers — all of which are currently overflowing due to torrential rainfall upstream.

Godavari Water Level Rising: River Rises 10 Feet in Just Over 24 Hours

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at Bhadrachalam was 23.30 feet at 6:00 AM on Thursday. By 8:00 AM on Friday, it had surged to 34 feet, and by 5:00 PM, the water level had reached 37 feet, with a discharge of 6.61 lakh cusecs. Officials noted that the water level may continue to rise in the coming hours.

First Warning Level at 43 Feet

The first warning level at Bhadrachalam is 43 feet, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Though the current water level remains below this mark, the rising trend has prompted caution among district officials and emergency services.

Low-Lying Areas on Alert

In response to the increasing river level, district officials have issued warnings to residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas, advising them to stay alert and be prepared for possible evacuations. Boats and relief teams have been kept on standby.

Rainfall Situation Remains Calm Locally

Interestingly, while the Godavari is swelling due to upstream rains, the rainfall in Bhadradri Kothagudem district itself has remained largely normal, with no rainfall recorded in most mandals on Friday. This indicates that the current flood threat is primarily due to inflows from outside the district.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

The situation continues to evolve, and updates will be issued as needed by the Irrigation Department, Disaster Response Teams, and local administration. Residents are urged to follow official channels for accurate information and safety instructions.