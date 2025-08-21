Godrej Agrovet Launches ‘Ashitaka’ Herbicide for Maize Farmers in Collaboration with ISK Japan

Hyderabad: Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), one of India’s leading diversified agri-business companies, has announced the launch of a new herbicide ‘Ashitaka’, specifically designed for maize cultivation. Developed in collaboration with ISK Japan, the product aims to provide effective control of grasses and broad-leaved weeds, a major challenge faced by maize farmers across the country.

Weed infestation, particularly during the early growth stages, is one of the key factors that reduces maize productivity. Ashitaka, when applied at the 2–4 leaf stage of weeds, offers targeted weed control, thereby ensuring healthier crop growth and improved yields.

India ranks fourth globally in maize acreage and fifth in annual production. The demand for maize in India has been steadily increasing due to its widespread use in livestock feed, starch, biofuels, and other industrial applications. However, maize farmers continue to grapple with issues such as limited access to quality inputs and climate change impacts like erratic rainfall, extreme weather, and pest outbreaks.

Speaking at the launch, Rajavelu NK, CEO – Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet, said:

“At Godrej Agrovet, we are committed to delivering research-driven solutions that empower farmers and secure agriculture against environmental and market challenges. Effective weed management is critical for maize farmers to improve productivity. Ashitaka, the first-of-its-kind herbicide in India, is a step forward in supporting farmers with innovative tools to boost yields and profitability.”

Adding to this, Anil Choubey, GM – Marketing, Crop Protection Business, GAVL, explained:

“Ashitaka ensures reduced crop-weed competition, allowing plants to utilize soil nutrients and moisture more efficiently. This supports better plant health during crucial stages such as flowering and grain filling. Recommended at a dosage of 50 ml per acre along with 400 ml per acre of surfactant, Ashitaka provides consistent output, enhances grain quality, and helps safeguard farmers’ incomes, particularly in rain-fed areas.”

Initially launched in key maize-growing states including Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the company plans to roll out Ashitaka across all major maize-producing regions in the coming months.

About Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, R&D-focused food and agri-business conglomerate dedicated to enhancing farmer productivity. With strong positions across animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry, and processed foods, GAVL operates nationwide with a robust distribution network. Its subsidiary, Astec Lifesciences, strengthens its presence in the agrochemical sector, while joint ventures and subsidiaries extend its footprint into dairy, poultry, and international feed businesses.

For more details, visit www.godrejagrovet.com.