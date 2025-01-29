Goethe-Zentrum to Host Tabla Jugalbandi Honouring Ustad Zakir Hussain

Thiruvananthapuram: The Goethe-Zentrum, a prominent German cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram, is set to host a special Tabla Jugalbandi at the Goethe Amphitheatre on February 6. The event will pay tribute to the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away in December last year in the United States.

A Unique Tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

The tribute performance will bring together renowned tabla players Florian Schiertz from Germany and Prafulla Athalye from India. They will be joined by eminent sarangi maestro and Hindustani vocalist, Dilshad Khan, for an evening of musical brilliance, blending Indian and global musical traditions.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, considered one of the most influential percussionists in history, left a lasting impact on the world of music. This event promises to be a fitting homage to his legacy.

Florian Schiertz: A German Disciple of Indian Music

Hailing from Singen, Germany, Florian Schiertz is a disciple of some of India’s most revered musical figures, including Pandit Ravi Shankar, Udai Mazumdar, and Pandit Ashutosh Bhattacharya. Known as a highly regarded tabla artist in Europe, Florian has collaborated with prominent musicians such as sitar maestro Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee and flutist Rakesh Chaurasia.

His music career includes over 60 concerts across Europe and India with Pandit Kushal Das, along with a tabla and percussion project that was broadcast on German television as a groundbreaking fusion of musical cultures. Florian also teaches at the Jazz and Rock School in Konstanz, Germany.

Dilshad Khan: Master of Sarangi and Collaborator with Ustad Zakir Hussain

A tenth-generation sarangi player from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Dilshad Khan was trained by his uncle, the legendary Ustad Sultan Khan. Khan, who has worked alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain, collaborated with him on the Grammy-winning album Global Drum Project in 2009. He has contributed to over 500 Hindi film soundtracks, solidifying his place in Indian classical music.

Prafulla Athalye: A Global Ambassador for Tabla

Prafulla Athalye, an ‘A’ grade artist with All India Radio, is a senior disciple of the great Ustad Alla Rakha. Known for his expertise in tabla, Prafulla’s performances have graced prestigious platforms like the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. He has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Jasraj, and Pandit Birju Maharaj, among others.

This tribute concert at Goethe-Zentrum promises to be a remarkable evening celebrating Ustad Zakir Hussain’s enduring influence on the world of music.