Golconda Police Recover Lost Mobile Phones Using CEIR Portal

Hyderabad: In a successful operation, Golconda Police traced and recovered 24 lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The recovered devices, collectively valued at around ₹5 lakh, were restored to their rightful owners following diligent efforts by the police. The handover of the phones took place at Golconda Police Station on Thursday.

Officials highlighted that the use of the CEIR portal has greatly enhanced the ability to track lost or stolen mobile phones, helping victims reclaim their property efficiently. The police have urged citizens to register lost devices promptly on the portal to ensure quick recovery.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Golconda Police to leverage technology in safeguarding public property and combating mobile theft in the region.