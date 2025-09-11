Hyderabad

Golconda Police Recover Lost Mobile Phones Using CEIR Portal

In a successful operation, Golconda Police traced and recovered 24 lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 18:25
Golconda Police Recover Lost Mobile Phones Using CEIR Portal
Golconda Police Recover Lost Mobile Phones Using CEIR Portal

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a successful operation, Golconda Police traced and recovered 24 lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The recovered devices, collectively valued at around ₹5 lakh, were restored to their rightful owners following diligent efforts by the police. The handover of the phones took place at Golconda Police Station on Thursday.

Also Read: Tense Showdown in Hyderguda: AIMIM Leaders Clash with Officials Over Function Hall Seizure

Officials highlighted that the use of the CEIR portal has greatly enhanced the ability to track lost or stolen mobile phones, helping victims reclaim their property efficiently. The police have urged citizens to register lost devices promptly on the portal to ensure quick recovery.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Golconda Police to leverage technology in safeguarding public property and combating mobile theft in the region.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 18:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button