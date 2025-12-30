Gold Rates Today, Big Relief for Buyers as Gold Drops ₹3,850, Silver Falls ₹17,000, Check Latest Price

Hyderabad: In welcome news for jewellery buyers and investors, gold rates and silver prices have cooled sharply after witnessing a steep rally in recent days. Over the last three days, gold prices have fallen by ₹3,850, while silver has seen a massive single-day drop of ₹17,200 per kg, easing pressure on buyers across India.

Gold Rates Today in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad bullion market reflected a clear correction in prices:

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,39,150

(Down from nearly ₹1.43 lakh two days ago)

(Down from nearly ₹1.43 lakh two days ago) 22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,28,850

Despite the recent dip, market sources say gold prices are still up nearly 75% over the past year, keeping long-term investors cautious.

Silver Prices See Sharp Correction

Silver witnessed heavy volatility and sharp losses after touching record highs:

Silver price drop: ₹17,200 per kg

₹17,200 per kg Current silver price: ₹2,40,800 per kg

₹2,40,800 per kg Earlier peak: Above ₹2.50 lakh per kg

In the international market, spot silver is trading at USD 72.93 per ounce, down nearly 8%, even though silver prices have surged about 138% this year.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX):

Silver March futures: Up 4.08% at ₹2,33,700 per kg

Up at ₹2,33,700 per kg Gold February futures: Up 0.59% at ₹1,35,744 per 10 grams

This rebound comes after intense selling pressure and high volatility in the previous trading session.

Why Did Silver Prices Fall So Sharply?

Market analysts attribute the sudden fall in silver prices to multiple factors:

Margin hikes by global exchanges

by global exchanges Profit booking after record highs

after record highs Thin holiday trading volumes

Lower liquidity in silver compared to gold

Experts note that silver lacks a strong reserve system, making it more vulnerable to sudden price swings.

Silver Prices Today in Major Indian Cities (Dec 30)

City Per Gram (₹) Per KG (₹) Delhi 240 2,40,000 Chennai 258 2,58,000 Bengaluru 240 2,40,000 Mumbai 240 2,40,000 Pune 240 2,40,000 Kolkata 240 2,40,000 Hyderabad 258 2,58,000 Ahmedabad 240 2,40,000 Coimbatore 258 2,58,000 Visakhapatnam 258 2,58,000 Vijayawada 258 2,58,000 Patna 240 2,40,000

What Should Buyers and Investors Do Now?

Market experts caution that short-term volatility may continue, especially in silver, due to tight supply and fragile liquidity. However, the current dip is seen as a good buying opportunity for long-term investors and jewellery buyers.

After days of record-breaking highs, gold and silver prices have finally taken a breather, offering much-needed relief to buyers. With gold down by ₹3,850 and silver correcting sharply, all eyes will now be on global cues and commodity market movements in the coming days.

