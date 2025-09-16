Gold and Silver Prices Rise Again, All Eyes on US Fed Decision

Hyderabad: Gold is not only a symbol of wealth but also considered a safe investment. Jewelry worn during festivals, weddings, and special occasions is increasingly becoming a valuable financial asset. At present, gold prices in the market are rising intermittently.

Several factors, such as international conditions, fluctuations in the value of the dollar, and local demand, influence gold prices. In this situation, it is essential for investors to stay updated with the latest rates.

Today’s Rates

On September 16, 2025, gold prices saw a slight increase on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). As of 9:50 am, October futures gold rose 0.05% to ₹1,10,229 per 10 grams. Similarly, December futures silver increased 0.16% to ₹1,29,630 per kg.

Also Read: Stock market soars amid India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut hopes; Sensex up 595 points

Globally, gold prices rose to $3,686.12 an ounce, up 0.18% from the previous day.

Expert Opinion

Experts say all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve Bank’s policy decision, which will be announced on September 17. The depreciation of the dollar and the Fed’s 25 basis points interest rate cut have supported gold prices.

Analysts suggest that factors such as central bank purchases and trade tariffs could push gold to new highs in the coming days. They advise investors to buy when prices fall to maximize long-term profits.