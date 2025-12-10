Gold and Silver Rate Today, Silver Crosses ₹2 Lakh Mark in Hyderabad as Gold Prices Surge Across India

Munsif News 24×7: The demand for precious metals continues to climb as investors move toward safer assets amid global uncertainties. The gold and silver rate today recorded a significant surge, with silver witnessing a dramatic jump and gold prices firming across all major cities.

Silver reached record highs, with a massive increase of ₹9,000 per kg, pushing the silver price in Hyderabad to ₹2,07,000 per kg, crossing the ₹2 lakh mark as expected.

Gold prices also showed a strong upward trend, driven by market volatility and rising global demand.

Today’s Gold Price in India (10 December)

24-Carat Gold Price Today

₹1,30,310 per 10 grams in Hyderabad & Vijayawada

in Hyderabad & Vijayawada ₹1,30,460 per 10 grams in Delhi

in Delhi ₹1,30,360 per 10 grams in Vadodara

in Vadodara ₹1,30,310 per 10 grams in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune

22-Carat Gold Price Today

₹1,19,450 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune

in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune ₹1,19,600 per 10 grams in Delhi

in Delhi ₹1,19,500 per 10 grams in Vadodara

Gold Rates in Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24-Carat (₹) 22-Carat (₹) Hyderabad 1,30,310 1,19,450 Vijayawada 1,30,310 1,19,450 Delhi 1,30,460 1,19,600 Mumbai 1,30,310 1,19,450 Vadodara 1,30,360 1,19,500 Kolkata 1,30,310 1,19,450 Chennai 1,30,310 1,19,450 Bengaluru 1,30,310 1,19,450 Kerala 1,30,310 1,19,450 Pune 1,30,310 1,19,450

Silver Price Today in Major Cities (Per Kg)

City Silver Price (₹) Hyderabad 2,07,000 Vijayawada 2,07,000 Chennai 2,07,000 Kerala 2,07,000 Delhi 1,99,000 Mumbai 1,99,000 Kolkata 1,99,000 Bengaluru 1,99,000 Vadodara 1,99,000 Ahmedabad 1,99,000

Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Rising

Growing geopolitical tensions

Investors shifting to safe-haven assets

Increased market volatility

Strong global metal demand

This surge has pushed the gold and silver rate today to new highs, especially in South Indian markets.

Final Note

The gold and silver rate today may fluctuate throughout the day depending on global market trends. Buyers are advised to recheck live prices before making any purchase.