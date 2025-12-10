Business

Gold and Silver Rate Today, Silver Crosses ₹2 Lakh Mark in Hyderabad as Gold Prices Surge Across India

Gold and silver rate today sees a sharp rise as silver touches ₹2,07,000 per kg in Hyderabad and gold climbs to ₹1,30,310 per 10 grams. Check latest prices in major Indian cities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2025 - 13:58
Munsif News 24×7: The demand for precious metals continues to climb as investors move toward safer assets amid global uncertainties. The gold and silver rate today recorded a significant surge, with silver witnessing a dramatic jump and gold prices firming across all major cities.

Silver reached record highs, with a massive increase of ₹9,000 per kg, pushing the silver price in Hyderabad to ₹2,07,000 per kg, crossing the ₹2 lakh mark as expected.

Gold prices also showed a strong upward trend, driven by market volatility and rising global demand.

Today’s Gold Price in India (10 December)

24-Carat Gold Price Today

  • ₹1,30,310 per 10 grams in Hyderabad & Vijayawada
  • ₹1,30,460 per 10 grams in Delhi
  • ₹1,30,360 per 10 grams in Vadodara
  • ₹1,30,310 per 10 grams in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune

22-Carat Gold Price Today

  • ₹1,19,450 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pune
  • ₹1,19,600 per 10 grams in Delhi
  • ₹1,19,500 per 10 grams in Vadodara

Gold Rates in Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City24-Carat (₹)22-Carat (₹)
Hyderabad1,30,3101,19,450
Vijayawada1,30,3101,19,450
Delhi1,30,4601,19,600
Mumbai1,30,3101,19,450
Vadodara1,30,3601,19,500
Kolkata1,30,3101,19,450
Chennai1,30,3101,19,450
Bengaluru1,30,3101,19,450
Kerala1,30,3101,19,450
Pune1,30,3101,19,450

Silver Price Today in Major Cities (Per Kg)

CitySilver Price (₹)
Hyderabad2,07,000
Vijayawada2,07,000
Chennai2,07,000
Kerala2,07,000
Delhi1,99,000
Mumbai1,99,000
Kolkata1,99,000
Bengaluru1,99,000
Vadodara1,99,000
Ahmedabad1,99,000

Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Rising

  • Growing geopolitical tensions
  • Investors shifting to safe-haven assets
  • Increased market volatility
  • Strong global metal demand

This surge has pushed the gold and silver rate today to new highs, especially in South Indian markets.

Final Note

The gold and silver rate today may fluctuate throughout the day depending on global market trends. Buyers are advised to recheck live prices before making any purchase.

