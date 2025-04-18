Gold Outshines Stocks, Silver in 2025 With 24.7% Gains — But for How Long?

New Delhi: Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped on Thursday as investors booked profits following a record-setting rally that saw prices soar near the ₹96,000-mark per 10 grams. The pullback comes amid broader global cues and rising investor caution.

MCX Gold Prices Ease After Touching ₹95,935 per 10 Grams

Gold futures on the MCX reached an all-time high of ₹95,935 per 10 grams before easing slightly. The dip was attributed to profit booking after a robust upward momentum driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Global Gold Prices Also See a Decline After Fresh Record

International spot gold prices dropped 0.8% to $3,317.63 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $3,330.60. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a historic peak of $3,357.40, marking a 27% year-to-date (YTD) gain.

Investors are closely watching developments in US-Japan tariff negotiations, which may impact global market sentiment and gold price movement.

Gold Prices Have Doubled in Four Years

Gold has been on a stunning bull run, with prices more than doubling since April 2021. Back then, MCX gold traded around ₹47,000 per 10 grams, compared to ₹95,935 in April 2025 — a 104% increase.

This rally is driven by a mix of factors, including:

Escalating Middle East tensions

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Strong central bank gold purchases

High investment and physical demand

Steady inflows into gold-backed ETFs

Gold Beats Silver, Base Metals, and Equities in 2025

In terms of YTD performance (2025):

MCX Gold : +24.71%

: +24.71% MCX Silver : +9.28%

: +9.28% Sensex : +0.5%

: +0.5% Nifty 50: +0.8%

Gold has outperformed all major asset classes so far this year, highlighting its role as a reliable safe-haven investment.

Eight Consecutive Years of Positive Returns

Gold has posted annual gains for eight straight years since 2018. Notably:

2022 : +14.38%

: +14.38% 2023 : +14.88%

: +14.88% 2024 : +21.43%

: +21.43% 2025 (YTD): +24.71% (with 8 months remaining)

What’s Next for Gold? Analysts Predict Limited Upside

Despite the rally, experts warn of limited upside potential going forward. According to Ajay Kedia, Director at Kedia Advisory:

“Gold prices have already factored in most supportive elements. We expect a correction in the second half of 2025.”

He suggests:

MCX Gold may rally to ₹98,500–₹99,000

may rally to ₹98,500–₹99,000 Correction likely towards ₹78,000–₹80,000

In international markets, gold is expected to trade in a broad range of $2,750–$3,600 per ounce this year.