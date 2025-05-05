Hyderabad

Gold Price Today in Hyderabad: Rates Jump ₹2,200 as Global Trend Pushes Prices Up

Gold prices in Hyderabad surged by up to ₹2,200 on May 5, with 24K gold reaching ₹9,573 per gram, while silver rates dipped slightly in local and futures markets.

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad surged sharply on Monday with an increase of up to ₹2,200 per 100 grams in the local bullion market. The rise follows two days of no change in prices last week.

The price hike reflects a similar uptrend in the global gold market, while silver prices have seen a slight decline.

Latest Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 5, 2025

  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹9,573 per gram or ₹95,730 per 10 grams
  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹8,775 per gram or ₹87,750 per 10 grams
  • 18 Carat Gold: ₹7,180 per gram or ₹71,800 per 10 grams

Prices of 100 grams also jumped:

  • 24 Carat: ₹2,200 up to ₹9,57,300
  • 22 Carat: ₹2,000 up to ₹8,77,500
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,600 up to ₹7,18,000

Silver Rates in Hyderabad Today

Unlike gold, silver prices dropped slightly in the local market:

  • ₹108 per gram
  • ₹1,08,000 per kilogram

Gold Rates in Other Cities (May 5)

Here’s how gold prices are performing in five other major Indian cities:

City24K Gold/g22K Gold/g18K Gold/g
Bengaluru₹9,573₹8,775₹7,180
Chennai₹9,573₹8,775₹7,250
Guwahati₹9,573₹8,775₹7,180
New Delhi₹9,588₹8,790₹7,192
Indore₹9,578₹8,780₹7,184

Gold Futures Surge on MCX

Gold prices are also rising in the futures market:

  • MCX June contract is trading at ₹93,111 per 10 grams, up by ₹480
  • The all-time high for gold on MCX is ₹99,358 per 10 grams

In contrast, silver futures for May delivery dropped by ₹160, trading at ₹93,130 per kilogram.

