Gold Price Today in Hyderabad: Rates Jump ₹2,200 as Global Trend Pushes Prices Up

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad surged sharply on Monday with an increase of up to ₹2,200 per 100 grams in the local bullion market. The rise follows two days of no change in prices last week.

The price hike reflects a similar uptrend in the global gold market, while silver prices have seen a slight decline.

Latest Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 5, 2025

24 Carat Gold : ₹9,573 per gram or ₹95,730 per 10 grams

: ₹9,573 per gram or ₹95,730 per 10 grams 22 Carat Gold : ₹8,775 per gram or ₹87,750 per 10 grams

: ₹8,775 per gram or ₹87,750 per 10 grams 18 Carat Gold: ₹7,180 per gram or ₹71,800 per 10 grams

Also Read: Hyderabad’s GHMC Approves Major Infrastructure Projects to Boost Connectivity and Sustainability

Prices of 100 grams also jumped:

24 Carat: ₹2,200 up to ₹9,57,300

22 Carat: ₹2,000 up to ₹8,77,500

18 Carat: ₹1,600 up to ₹7,18,000

Silver Rates in Hyderabad Today

Unlike gold, silver prices dropped slightly in the local market:

₹108 per gram

₹1,08,000 per kilogram

Gold Rates in Other Cities (May 5)

Here’s how gold prices are performing in five other major Indian cities:

City 24K Gold/g 22K Gold/g 18K Gold/g Bengaluru ₹9,573 ₹8,775 ₹7,180 Chennai ₹9,573 ₹8,775 ₹7,250 Guwahati ₹9,573 ₹8,775 ₹7,180 New Delhi ₹9,588 ₹8,790 ₹7,192 Indore ₹9,578 ₹8,780 ₹7,184

Gold Futures Surge on MCX

Gold prices are also rising in the futures market:

MCX June contract is trading at ₹93,111 per 10 grams , up by ₹480

is trading at , up by ₹480 The all-time high for gold on MCX is ₹99,358 per 10 grams

In contrast, silver futures for May delivery dropped by ₹160, trading at ₹93,130 per kilogram.