Gold Price Today in Hyderabad: Rates Jump ₹2,200 as Global Trend Pushes Prices Up
Gold prices in Hyderabad surged by up to ₹2,200 on May 5, with 24K gold reaching ₹9,573 per gram, while silver rates dipped slightly in local and futures markets.
Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad surged sharply on Monday with an increase of up to ₹2,200 per 100 grams in the local bullion market. The rise follows two days of no change in prices last week.
The price hike reflects a similar uptrend in the global gold market, while silver prices have seen a slight decline.
Latest Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 5, 2025
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹9,573 per gram or ₹95,730 per 10 grams
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹8,775 per gram or ₹87,750 per 10 grams
- 18 Carat Gold: ₹7,180 per gram or ₹71,800 per 10 grams
Prices of 100 grams also jumped:
- 24 Carat: ₹2,200 up to ₹9,57,300
- 22 Carat: ₹2,000 up to ₹8,77,500
- 18 Carat: ₹1,600 up to ₹7,18,000
Silver Rates in Hyderabad Today
Unlike gold, silver prices dropped slightly in the local market:
- ₹108 per gram
- ₹1,08,000 per kilogram
Gold Rates in Other Cities (May 5)
Here’s how gold prices are performing in five other major Indian cities:
|City
|24K Gold/g
|22K Gold/g
|18K Gold/g
|Bengaluru
|₹9,573
|₹8,775
|₹7,180
|Chennai
|₹9,573
|₹8,775
|₹7,250
|Guwahati
|₹9,573
|₹8,775
|₹7,180
|New Delhi
|₹9,588
|₹8,790
|₹7,192
|Indore
|₹9,578
|₹8,780
|₹7,184
Gold Futures Surge on MCX
Gold prices are also rising in the futures market:
- MCX June contract is trading at ₹93,111 per 10 grams, up by ₹480
- The all-time high for gold on MCX is ₹99,358 per 10 grams
In contrast, silver futures for May delivery dropped by ₹160, trading at ₹93,130 per kilogram.