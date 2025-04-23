Gold Prices Drop Sharply, Relief for Buyers as Rates Fall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After weeks of skyrocketing prices, there’s finally good news for gold buyers. The price of gold has dropped significantly, offering some relief to consumers who have been burdened by record highs.

In recent days, gold prices had surged past ₹1 lakh per tola (10 grams), creating concerns among regular buyers. However, as of today, prices have dropped notably.

Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad – April 23, 2025

According to the latest update from the Hyderabad Bullion Market:

22 Carat Gold (10 grams) – ₹90,150 (↓ ₹2,750)

– ₹90,150 (↓ ₹2,750) 24 Carat Gold (10 grams) – ₹98,350 (↓ ₹3,000)

This marks one of the biggest single-day corrections in recent weeks and brings hope to customers planning purchases for weddings or Akshaya Tritiya.

Silver Price Also Slightly Down

In addition to gold, silver prices have also declined slightly, making it a favorable time for buyers:

Silver (1 kg) – ₹1,11,000

These prices are currently applicable in Hyderabad, and similar rates are being observed in other Andhra and Telangana cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Why Did the Prices Drop?

The dip in gold and silver prices is attributed to: