Gold Prices in Hyderabad on May 11, 2025

As of May 11, 2025, gold prices in Hyderabad remain elevated, reflecting global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Investors are increasingly turning to gold as a safe-haven asset, leading to sustained high prices.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad

24-Carat Gold : ₹96,870 per 10 grams

: ₹96,870 per 10 grams 22-Carat Gold : ₹88,816 per 10 grams

: ₹88,816 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine): ₹96,880 per kilogram

These rates are based on data from the Indian Bullion Association as of 8 am on May 11, 2025.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

Several global factors are contributing to the current high gold prices:

Geopolitical Tensions : Ongoing conflicts and uncertainties in regions like the Middle East and South Asia have increased demand for gold as a protective investment.

: Ongoing conflicts and uncertainties in regions like the Middle East and South Asia have increased demand for gold as a protective investment. Trade Disputes : Trade tensions, particularly between major economies, have led to market volatility, prompting investors to seek stability in gold.

: Trade tensions, particularly between major economies, have led to market volatility, prompting investors to seek stability in gold. Currency Fluctuations: The depreciation of the US Dollar and the strengthening of the Indian Rupee have also played roles in the rising gold prices.

Investment Outlook

Experts suggest that gold prices may remain range-bound between ₹94,500 and ₹97,500 per 10 grams in the short term, with heightened volatility expected as global risk sentiment fluctuates. The yellow metal has shown a 30% year-on-year increase and a 15% compounded annual growth rate since 2001, outperforming inflation by over 2-4% since 1995.

For investors in Hyderabad and across India, gold continues to be a favored investment choice amid current global uncertainties.