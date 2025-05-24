Business

Gold Prices in India Today – May 24: Check What Gold Costs in Your City

Gold and silver prices in India surged on May 24, driven by investor concerns over the United States economy and a weakening US Dollar (USD).

Fouzia Farhana24 May 2025 - 11:27
Amid heightened equity market volatility, precious metals have continued to attract interest as safe-haven investments.

Gold Price Gains Nearly 30% YoY; Silver Also Sees Impressive Rise

In terms of returns, gold has shown a robust performance with nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY) gains. Historically, gold has delivered a 15% CAGR since 2001 and has beaten inflation by 2–4% since 1995, making it a trusted hedge for investors.

Silver, too, has drawn attention. Prices have increased by 15.62% from Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025. Over the past five years, silver posted an impressive CAGR of nearly 20%, with 2021 witnessing a massive 69.04% spike.

Gold and Silver Rates in India — May 24, 2025

As of 8:30 AM on Saturday, May 24, here’s a snapshot of gold and silver prices:

  • MCX Gold: ₹96,400/10 gm
  • MCX Silver: ₹97,935/kg
  • 24-Carat Gold (IBA): ₹96,850/10 gm
  • 22-Carat Gold (IBA): ₹88,779/10 gm
  • Silver 999 Fine (IBA): ₹98,230/kg

Note: Retail prices may vary due to making charges, GST, and local taxes.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices in India — May 24

🔸 Mumbai

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,680/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹98,060/kg

🔸 Chennai

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,960/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹98,340/kg

🔸 Kolkata

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,550/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹97,930/kg

🔸 Hyderabad

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,830/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹98,210/kg

🔸 Bengaluru

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,760/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹98,130/kg

🔸 New Delhi

  • Gold Bullion: ₹96,510/10 gm
  • Silver Bullion: ₹97,890/kg

Should You Invest in Gold or Silver Now?

Financial experts advise reviewing your investment goals and consulting a professional financial advisor before investing in precious metals. With both gold and silver delivering strong historical returns, they remain popular options for portfolio diversification, especially in times of economic instability.

