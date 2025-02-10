Gold Prices Reach Record High Amid Trade War Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

New Delhi: Gold prices soared to unprecedented levels on Monday as investors sought refuge in the precious metal amid rising concerns over a potential global trade war.

The surge in gold prices is primarily driven by uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies, which have heightened economic and geopolitical instability.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High in Domestic Market

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-carat gold reached an all-time high of Rs 8,537 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 8,332 per gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 4 expiry touched a historic peak of Rs 85,384 per 10 grams during early trade. The same contract was trading 0.51 percent higher at Rs 85,325 per 10 grams later in the session.

Global Gold Market Trends

International gold markets also reflected a similar trend, with spot gold reaching a record peak of $2,886.62 per ounce last week. The global price surge underscores the increasing demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, particularly in times of economic turmoil.

Factors Driving the Gold Price Rally

1. US Tariff Policies and Trade War Concerns

The primary catalyst behind the rally in gold prices is growing investor anxiety over Trump’s trade policies. The US President has announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, a move expected to have far-reaching implications for global trade.

Additionally, reports suggest that Trump may introduce further tariffs on multiple countries, exacerbating market uncertainty. Investors typically turn to gold during times of economic distress, leading to a sharp increase in demand and consequently, higher prices.

2. Inflation and Federal Reserve’s Policy Stance

Concerns over rising inflation in the US have also played a crucial role in the surge of gold prices. The Federal Reserve may be forced to maintain its interest rates to counter inflationary pressures, which has led investors to seek alternative investment avenues like gold. Traditionally, higher inflation erodes the value of fiat currencies, making gold a more attractive store of value.

3. Depreciation of the Indian Rupee

In India, the rupee opened at a record low of 87.92 against the US dollar, a sharp drop of 49 paise from its previous close of 87.43 on Friday. A weaker rupee makes imported gold more expensive, further driving up domestic prices.

4. Increased Gold Reserves in India

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, India’s gold reserves increased by $1.242 billion, reaching $70.893 billion in the previous week. Additionally, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $29 million, totaling $17.889 billion. This uptick in gold reserves reflects strong central bank confidence in the metal as a hedge against economic volatility.

Impact of Rising Gold Prices on Consumers and Investors

1. Higher Costs for Jewelry Buyers

The unprecedented rise in gold prices has made gold jewelry more expensive, impacting demand from retail consumers, especially during wedding and festive seasons. Small jewelers and retailers are likely to feel the pressure as customers may defer purchases or opt for lower gold content in jewelry designs.

2. Increased Investment in Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds

With equity markets remaining volatile, investors are increasingly turning towards Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) as an alternative investment strategy. The ongoing economic uncertainty could continue driving gold inflows into these instruments.

3. Economic Implications for India

India, one of the world’s largest gold importers, may see a rise in its current account deficit (CAD) due to the surge in gold imports. This could put further pressure on the Indian rupee, fueling inflationary concerns in the domestic economy.

Future Outlook: Will Gold Prices Continue to Rise?

Industry experts predict that gold prices could remain elevated in the near term due to the prevailing global uncertainties.

If trade tensions escalate further and inflationary pressures persist, gold could break new records in the coming months.

However, if the US and other major economies find diplomatic solutions to trade disputes and economic stability improves, gold prices could stabilize or even decline. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on global macroeconomic trends before making investment decisions in the gold market.