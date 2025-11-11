India

Gold Prices Remain Stable Across India; Silver Sees Minor Rise

Gold prices across India have remained relatively steady, even as global investors continue to prefer the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 23:56
Gold Prices Remain Stable Across India; Silver Sees Minor Rise
Gold Prices Remain Stable Across India; Silver Sees Minor Rise

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Gold prices across India have remained relatively steady, even as global investors continue to prefer the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The steady demand has kept rates firm in both domestic and international markets.

As of November 11, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,23,830, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,510, according to live market updates.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold is retailing at ₹1,23,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,660. In Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the prices remain consistent at ₹1,23,830 (24-carat) and ₹1,13,510 (22-carat) per 10 grams.

Silver rates have also witnessed a marginal rise, increasing by ₹100 per kilogram compared to the previous day.

Below are the current gold and silver prices across major cities in India:

Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

City24-Carat (₹)22-Carat (₹)
Hyderabad1,23,8301,13,510
Vijayawada1,23,8301,13,510
Delhi1,23,9801,13,660
Mumbai1,23,8301,13,510
Vadodara1,23,8801,13,560
Kolkata1,22,0101,11,840
Chennai1,23,8301,13,510
Bengaluru1,23,8301,13,510
Kerala1,23,8301,13,510
Pune1,23,8301,13,510

Silver Rates (Per Kilogram)

CityPrice (₹)
Hyderabad1,69,100
Vijayawada1,69,100
Delhi1,57,100
Chennai1,69,100
Kolkata1,57,100
Kerala1,69,100
Mumbai1,57,100
Bengaluru1,57,100
Vadodara1,57,100
Ahmedabad1,57,100

Experts note that gold and silver prices are influenced by factors such as global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand. Buyers are advised to check the latest prices before making purchases, as rates are subject to frequent changes.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 23:56
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button