Gold Prices Remain Stable Across India; Silver Sees Minor Rise

Hyderabad: Gold prices across India have remained relatively steady, even as global investors continue to prefer the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The steady demand has kept rates firm in both domestic and international markets.

As of November 11, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,23,830, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,510, according to live market updates.

In Delhi, 24-carat gold is retailing at ₹1,23,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,660. In Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the prices remain consistent at ₹1,23,830 (24-carat) and ₹1,13,510 (22-carat) per 10 grams.

Silver rates have also witnessed a marginal rise, increasing by ₹100 per kilogram compared to the previous day.

Below are the current gold and silver prices across major cities in India:

Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

City 24-Carat (₹) 22-Carat (₹) Hyderabad 1,23,830 1,13,510 Vijayawada 1,23,830 1,13,510 Delhi 1,23,980 1,13,660 Mumbai 1,23,830 1,13,510 Vadodara 1,23,880 1,13,560 Kolkata 1,22,010 1,11,840 Chennai 1,23,830 1,13,510 Bengaluru 1,23,830 1,13,510 Kerala 1,23,830 1,13,510 Pune 1,23,830 1,13,510

Silver Rates (Per Kilogram)

City Price (₹) Hyderabad 1,69,100 Vijayawada 1,69,100 Delhi 1,57,100 Chennai 1,69,100 Kolkata 1,57,100 Kerala 1,69,100 Mumbai 1,57,100 Bengaluru 1,57,100 Vadodara 1,57,100 Ahmedabad 1,57,100

Experts note that gold and silver prices are influenced by factors such as global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand. Buyers are advised to check the latest prices before making purchases, as rates are subject to frequent changes.