Gold Prices Remain Stable Across India; Silver Sees Minor Rise
Hyderabad: Gold prices across India have remained relatively steady, even as global investors continue to prefer the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The steady demand has kept rates firm in both domestic and international markets.
As of November 11, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,23,830, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,510, according to live market updates.
In Delhi, 24-carat gold is retailing at ₹1,23,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,13,660. In Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the prices remain consistent at ₹1,23,830 (24-carat) and ₹1,13,510 (22-carat) per 10 grams.
Silver rates have also witnessed a marginal rise, increasing by ₹100 per kilogram compared to the previous day.
Below are the current gold and silver prices across major cities in India:
Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24-Carat (₹)
|22-Carat (₹)
|Hyderabad
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Vijayawada
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Delhi
|1,23,980
|1,13,660
|Mumbai
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Vadodara
|1,23,880
|1,13,560
|Kolkata
|1,22,010
|1,11,840
|Chennai
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Bengaluru
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Kerala
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
|Pune
|1,23,830
|1,13,510
Silver Rates (Per Kilogram)
|City
|Price (₹)
|Hyderabad
|1,69,100
|Vijayawada
|1,69,100
|Delhi
|1,57,100
|Chennai
|1,69,100
|Kolkata
|1,57,100
|Kerala
|1,69,100
|Mumbai
|1,57,100
|Bengaluru
|1,57,100
|Vadodara
|1,57,100
|Ahmedabad
|1,57,100
Experts note that gold and silver prices are influenced by factors such as global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand. Buyers are advised to check the latest prices before making purchases, as rates are subject to frequent changes.