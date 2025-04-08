Gold Prices Surge Again: Crosses ₹87,500 Mark — Is It the Right Time to Buy?

New Delhi: Gold prices are once again on the rise. On Tuesday, gold futures for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged by ₹650, crossing the ₹87,500 mark per 10 grams. This comes after a decline of over ₹3,000 in the last two days, bringing some relief to investors with today’s sharp rebound.

As of 9:10 AM, MCX gold futures were trading at ₹87,533 per 10 grams, up 0.70%, nearing record-high levels once again.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising?

The primary reason behind this latest rally is the growing concern over a global trade war. Rising tensions between the US and China over tariffs — along with potential retaliatory actions from the European Union — have led investors to turn once again to gold, a traditional safe haven during uncertain times. This has boosted global demand for the yellow metal.

Global Market Impact on Indian Prices

On Monday, gold prices in the international market dropped to a four-week low. However, on Tuesday, prices recovered by 0.5%, reaching $2,996.6 per ounce. In the US, gold futures also jumped by 1.3% to $3,010.70.

Notably, gold hit an all-time high of $3,167.57 on April 3. This global trend has clearly reflected in India as well, with 24-carat gold now priced around ₹87,600 per 10 grams.

How High Can Gold Go From Here?

According to Kedia Advisory, gold may face resistance in the ₹87,500–₹88,000 range on MCX. If this level is breached, further upside momentum is possible. On the downside, key support levels lie at ₹86,440 and ₹86,000 per 10 grams.

In the international market (COMEX), gold is seeing support at $2,940–$2,922 and resistance around $3,000–$3,034.

Is Now the Right Time to Invest in Gold?

If you’re looking at long-term investment, the bullish momentum in gold may continue, making it a viable option. However, for short-term traders, some price fluctuations may still occur.

Experts suggest that while gold remains a safe investment, timing your entry is crucial. Those looking to buy gold may consider waiting for a slight dip or consolidation before investing.