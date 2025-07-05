Gold Prices Surge in Hyderabad on 5 July 2025: Check Latest Rates

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad saw an upward movement today, giving both investors and jewellery buyers reason to watch the markets closely. As of Saturday morning, gold rates have increased by Rs. 100 per 10 grams for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold.

Latest Gold Rates in Hyderabad Today

22-Carat Gold Price : ₹90,600 per 10 grams (↑ ₹100)

: ₹90,600 per 10 grams (↑ ₹100) 24-Carat Gold Price : ₹98,830 per 10 grams (↑ ₹100)

: ₹98,830 per 10 grams (↑ ₹100) Silver Price: ₹1,20,000 per kilogram

The increase reflects subtle movements in the global gold market, which has remained volatile due to economic factors and geopolitical tensions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Fluctuations Amid Wedding Seasons

In the past few weeks, gold prices have been fluctuating, even during the ongoing wedding season. Rates for 24-carat gold have hovered around ₹90,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has seen prices near ₹1,00,000 for the same quantity in recent days.

Market experts suggest that global market trends, changes in the US dollar value, and local demand are key factors driving these fluctuations.

Also Read: Court Steps in After Dirty Water from Hyderabad Lake Is Sold

Buyers Advised to Track Live Gold Prices

It’s important to note that gold rates are dynamic and can change multiple times during the day. The prices mentioned above reflect the closing rates from yesterday, while today’s opening prices could either increase or decrease further. Gold buyers are advised to monitor live gold prices regularly for accurate updates.