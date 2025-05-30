Gold Rate Today: Major Drop in Prices — ₹4,000 Cheaper Per Gram on May 30, Big Relief During Wedding Season!

Hyderabad: After a steady rise in recent weeks, gold prices have witnessed a noticeable dip today. Compared to yesterday, gold prices have declined, bringing some relief to buyers, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

Gold Rates Today: 24K and 22K Prices

As of May 30, 2025, the gold prices in India are as follows:

24-carat gold (10 grams) : ₹97,110

: ₹97,110 22-carat gold (10 grams) : ₹88,950

: ₹88,950 Silver (1 kilogram): ₹1,03,000

Despite the drop, gold is still trading nearly ₹4,000 lower than its all-time high, offering a modest breather for jewelry buyers.

Gold Prices Falling After Recent Highs

Gold prices had surged to nearly ₹99,000 per 10 grams last week, marking one of the highest levels in history. However, the prices have started to cool off gradually over the past two days. Although gold witnessed a slight rise earlier this week, the trend reversed and prices began to ease again.

Relief for Buyers Amid Wedding Season

With the wedding season in full swing, the recent dip in gold prices has brought some comfort to buyers. However, even with the minor correction, the current rates are still significantly high, making gold purchases slightly burdensome for many consumers.

Gold Prices Compared to Last Year

When compared to the same period last year, gold prices have increased sharply. In May 2024, gold was trading around ₹75,000 per 10 grams. This indicates a jump of nearly ₹22,000 within a year, reflecting a strong bullish trend in the precious metals market.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices in India

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international factors, particularly economic indicators released by the U.S. economy. Key reasons for price fluctuations include:

U.S. economic data and inflation trends

and inflation trends Dollar index movement (A stronger dollar usually brings down gold prices)

(A stronger dollar usually brings down gold prices) Stock market trends (Investors tend to shift to gold during market volatility)

(Investors tend to shift to gold during market volatility) Global geopolitical tensions

Domestic demand during festive and wedding seasons

When stock markets decline sharply, investors often shift to gold as a safe-haven investment, causing prices to rise. Conversely, when markets recover, gold prices may dip as investors return to equities.