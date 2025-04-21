Gold Rates Drop Unexpectedly During Wedding Season – What’s Behind the Fall?

After witnessing a sharp rise during the ongoing wedding season, gold prices in India have seen a noticeable decline today. Despite the high costs, many buyers are still using their savings to invest in gold, especially in 22-carat and 24-carat variants.

Experts advise that gold purchases are more beneficial when prices are declining or stable, making today a potential opportunity for buyers.

Today’s Gold Price in India – 22 and 24 Carat

Here are the updated gold rates for 22-carat and 24-carat gold as of today:

22 Carat Gold Price (April 22, 2025):

1 gram : ₹8,944

: ₹8,944 8 grams : ₹71,552

: ₹71,552 10 grams : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 100 grams: ₹8,94,400

24 Carat Gold Price (April 22, 2025):

1 gram : ₹9,757

: ₹9,757 8 grams : ₹78,056

: ₹78,056 10 grams : ₹97,570

: ₹97,570 100 grams: ₹9,75,700

City-Wise Gold Price (10 grams, 22 Carat)

Gold rates are largely uniform across major Indian cities, with minor fluctuations:

Chennai : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Bengaluru : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Delhi : ₹89,590

: ₹89,590 Kolkata : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Hyderabad : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Kerala : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Pune : ₹89,440

: ₹89,440 Vadodara: ₹89,440

Silver Prices in India – April 22, 2025

Silver prices have also seen a slight dip today, influenced by international market trends and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

10 grams : ₹999

: ₹999 100 grams : ₹9,990

: ₹9,990 1,000 grams (1 kg): ₹99,990

Why Gold Prices Are Important During the Wedding Season

The wedding season in India drives a significant surge in gold purchases, especially among middle-class families. While prices have risen in recent weeks, today’s dip offers some relief to buyers.

With global market fluctuations and currency dynamics continuing to affect precious metal prices, experts suggest monitoring rates closely for the best time to invest.