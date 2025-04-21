Gold Rates Drop Unexpectedly During Wedding Season – What’s Behind the Fall?
After witnessing a sharp rise during the ongoing wedding season, gold prices in India have seen a noticeable decline today. Despite the high costs, many buyers are still using their savings to invest in gold, especially in 22-carat and 24-carat variants.
After witnessing a sharp rise during the ongoing wedding season, gold prices in India have seen a noticeable decline today. Despite the high costs, many buyers are still using their savings to invest in gold, especially in 22-carat and 24-carat variants.
Experts advise that gold purchases are more beneficial when prices are declining or stable, making today a potential opportunity for buyers.
Today’s Gold Price in India – 22 and 24 Carat
Here are the updated gold rates for 22-carat and 24-carat gold as of today:
22 Carat Gold Price (April 22, 2025):
- 1 gram: ₹8,944
- 8 grams: ₹71,552
- 10 grams: ₹89,440
- 100 grams: ₹8,94,400
24 Carat Gold Price (April 22, 2025):
- 1 gram: ₹9,757
- 8 grams: ₹78,056
- 10 grams: ₹97,570
- 100 grams: ₹9,75,700
City-Wise Gold Price (10 grams, 22 Carat)
Gold rates are largely uniform across major Indian cities, with minor fluctuations:
- Chennai: ₹89,440
- Bengaluru: ₹89,440
- Delhi: ₹89,590
- Kolkata: ₹89,440
- Hyderabad: ₹89,440
- Kerala: ₹89,440
- Pune: ₹89,440
- Vadodara: ₹89,440
Silver Prices in India – April 22, 2025
Silver prices have also seen a slight dip today, influenced by international market trends and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
- 10 grams: ₹999
- 100 grams: ₹9,990
- 1,000 grams (1 kg): ₹99,990
Why Gold Prices Are Important During the Wedding Season
Also Read: IMF, World Bank Hail India as Global Trade Engine: FM Sitharaman
The wedding season in India drives a significant surge in gold purchases, especially among middle-class families. While prices have risen in recent weeks, today’s dip offers some relief to buyers.
With global market fluctuations and currency dynamics continuing to affect precious metal prices, experts suggest monitoring rates closely for the best time to invest.