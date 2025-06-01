Gold Rates in Hyderabad Remain Stable Today – Check Prices for June 1, 2025

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad remained stable today, offering some relief to buyers and investors amid recent market fluctuations. As of 8 AM, the rates showed no significant change compared to the previous day’s closing prices.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad

As per today’s update:

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹89,200

stands at The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹97,310

is The silver price is also stable at ₹1,10,900 per kilogram

These rates are consistent with the trend observed in the last few days.

Market Trends and Recent Fluctuations

The international gold market has seen some instability, especially over the past few weeks during the wedding season in India. Prices have fluctuated between:

₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold

₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold

This has been primarily influenced by global demand, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical tensions affecting precious metal prices.

Gold Buyers Advised to Track Live Rates

It’s important to note that the prices mentioned are based on yesterday’s closing rates. Since gold and silver prices fluctuate frequently, buyers are advised to check live prices before making any purchases. Rates can change throughout the day based on international trends and local market dynamics.