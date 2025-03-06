Gold Rates in Hyderabad Slash on March 6, 2025: Check Today’s Prices

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have experienced a significant decline today. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has dropped to Rs. 80,020, marking a fall of Rs. 450.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 87,490, down by Rs. 490. The silver rate is currently trading at Rs. 1,06,900 per kilogram.

Gold Price Trends in Hyderabad

The international gold market has seen fluctuating prices over the past few weeks, impacting the local market. Despite being the wedding season, gold prices have experienced a downturn.

At present, the price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovers around Rs. 80,000, while 22-carat gold is priced at approximately Rs. 70,000 per 10 grams.

Importance of Tracking Live Gold Prices

The rates mentioned here reflect the closing prices from yesterday, with the gold prices likely to change at any given moment. Buyers are advised to track live gold prices throughout the day as fluctuations are common, especially in volatile market conditions. As gold prices can fluctuate based on global market conditions and local demand, the rates can either rise or fall when the market opens for the day.