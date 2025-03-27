Gold Rates on the Rise in Hyderabad — What’s Behind the Sudden Jump?

Hyderabad: Gold prices witnessed a notable hike in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27, 2025, marking a strong start to the day for precious metal traders and buyers.

As per the latest updates at 8 AM, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased by ₹400, now priced at ₹82,350, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at ₹89,840, up by ₹440 from the previous day.

Silver Also Sees Rise

Along with gold, silver prices have also surged, with the current rate recorded at ₹1,11,000 per kilogram, reflecting strong movement in the precious metals market.

Price Trends and Market Context

Gold prices have remained volatile in recent weeks, especially during the wedding season when demand typically peaks. Earlier this month, the rates hovered around ₹80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and ₹70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, showing a fluctuating trend in both domestic and international markets.

Analysts attribute the current surge to global cues, inflationary trends, and geopolitical tensions, all of which tend to drive investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

Price Volatility Continues

It is important to note that the mentioned prices reflect the closing rates of the previous day, and gold prices are subject to change multiple times during the day. Buyers and traders are advised to track live price updates from reliable sources before making any transactions.

With today’s rise, market experts believe the trend could continue upward in the short term, depending on international market movement and local demand dynamics.