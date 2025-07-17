Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on July 17, 2025: Check Today’s Prices

Hyderabad: Gold prices witnessed a slight upward trend in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 17, 2025, offering a mixed signal for buyers and investors. According to market updates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹91,050, registering a hike of ₹50, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹99,330, also reflecting a ₹50 increase from the previous day.

Silver Rates Also Rise

In parallel, silver prices have remained on the higher side, with 1 kilogram of silver priced at ₹1,24,000. The silver market, much like gold, has also seen fluctuations due to international cues and local demand dynamics.

Recent Trends in Gold Prices

Over the past few weeks, gold prices have shown instability despite the ongoing wedding season, where demand typically spikes. Rates have hovered around:

₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold

₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold

These trends reflect the global market’s sensitivity to economic factors, including inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.

Live Price Tracking Recommended

It’s important to note that the gold and silver prices mentioned here are based on closing rates as of yesterday (July 16, 2025) and were recorded at 8 AM today. Prices in the bullion market are subject to change at any moment due to market fluctuations. Buyers are advised to track live rates through trusted platforms or consult their local jewelers before making any purchase.