Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on July 18, 2025

The gold prices in Hyderabad have witnessed a slight hike on July 18, 2025, bringing changes in the rates of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. As the global market continues to fluctuate, local buyers are urged to monitor real-time updates before making purchases.

22-Carat Gold Price Today in Hyderabad

As of Friday morning, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹91,100, registering a hike of ₹50 compared to the previous day’s closing rate. This modest increase follows a period of steady fluctuation seen in recent weeks.

24-Carat Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has reached ₹99,380, also rising by ₹50. This comes after a brief dip in gold prices during the wedding season, where rates hovered around ₹90,000 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Also Climb

Silver has also shown an upward trend. The silver rate in Hyderabad is now ₹1,23,900 per kilogram. Market analysts attribute the rise to international price movements and domestic demand.

International Market Impact on Local Gold Prices

The global gold market continues to remain volatile. Factors such as inflation concerns, interest rate policies, and geopolitical tensions have contributed to fluctuating prices. During the wedding season, prices saw a decline, but they are now gradually stabilizing.

Buyers Advised to Track Live Rates

Please note that the gold prices shared here reflect the closing rates of July 17 and are subject to change. Gold rates may increase or decrease throughout the day. Buyers are strongly advised to check live prices before making any investment or purchase.

Final Note

With gold remaining a preferred investment and wedding season purchases on the rise, it’s crucial for consumers in Hyderabad to stay informed about daily gold and silver rate changes to make smart buying decisions.