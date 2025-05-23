Gold Rates Today in Hyderabad, 23 May 2025: Prices Slashed for 22-Carat Gold

Hyderabad: The gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed notable movement on Friday morning. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now ₹89,400, reflecting a fall of ₹350, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose slightly to ₹97,530, a hike of ₹380.

Silver Rates Hold Steady at ₹1,11,000 Per Kilogram

In addition to gold, the silver price today remained stable at ₹1,11,000 per kilogram, providing some consistency for silver investors amid fluctuating gold trends.

Gold Price Trends Amid Wedding Seasons

Despite the ongoing wedding season, gold prices have remained volatile in Hyderabad and across India. In recent weeks, rates have hovered around ₹90,000 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and approximately ₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, indicating a shift from typical seasonal price surges.

Global Market Impact on Local Gold Rates

The fluctuation in international gold markets is a key factor influencing the local prices. Analysts suggest that global economic uncertainty and shifting demand are contributing to the unpredictable pricing trends.

Buyers Advised to Monitor Live Rates

Gold buyers are advised to track real-time gold prices, as the rates mentioned here reflect the closing prices as of yesterday (22 May 2025). Prices can change multiple times throughout the day, depending on market conditions and global cues.