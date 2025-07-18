Golden Temple Bomb Threat: Unemployed Software Engineer Detained

Amritsar: In a major development, Punjab Police have detained an unemployed software engineer, Shubham Dubey, for allegedly sending threatening emails warning of bomb blasts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The announcement was made by Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Bhullar.

Detained from Faridabad, Investigation Underway

The accused was picked up from Faridabad and is currently under interrogation. Police say the investigation is at an “advanced stage”, with two FIRs already registered in connection with the threats.

SGPC Received Multiple Threat Emails

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) confirmed that it received five threatening emails since July 14, all warning of RDX bomb attacks. This led to heightened alert levels at the Golden Temple complex, one of Sikhism’s holiest sites.

CM Bhagwant Mann Responds, Urges Public Calm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken serious note of the situation, assuring the public of strict action against the perpetrators. After a high-level meeting with top police officials, including DGP Gaurav Yadav, the CM emphasized the state’s zero-tolerance approach toward such threats.

“We will not allow any compromise on the security of Punjab,” CM Mann posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Security Tightened Around Golden Temple

In response to the threat emails, the local administration has intensified security around the Golden Temple. Bomb disposal squads, SGPC task force, and additional police personnel have been deployed to safeguard devotees and the premises.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Condemns Threats

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan strongly condemned the bomb threats, labeling them an attempt to disturb communal harmony and spread fear.

“Terrorism has no religion, and miscreants will not be spared,” Sandhwan stated.

Authorities Appeal for Public Cooperation

Both government and religious leaders have urged citizens to stay calm, avoid panic, and not spread rumors. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and protecting religious sites across Punjab.