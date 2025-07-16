Golden Temple Receives Third Consecutive Bomb Threat, Security Tightened

Amritsar: The Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib—the holiest Sikh shrine—has received its third bomb threat in three days, prompting a major security operation and raising concerns among devotees and officials.

Bomb Threat Via Email Mentions RDX Explosives

An email sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday warned of explosions using RDX-filled pipes within the Golden Temple complex. The message triggered immediate action from security forces, with Border Security Force (BSF) bomb squads and Punjab state police conducting thorough searches.

Security on High Alert at Golden Temple Complex

In response to the threat, high-level security checks and surveillance operations have been launched. Intensive patrolling and scanning of the premises are underway. For the past two days, additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain safety as hundreds of devotees continue to visit for prayers.

SGPC President Demands Probe into Threats

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami described the threats as an attempt to create panic. “The Darbar Sahib has faced attacks before and always stood resilient. Since July 14, we’ve received multiple bomb threats via email,” he said. Dhami suspects a larger conspiracy and has called for a full investigation.

He reassured the public: “This sacred site is open to all, regardless of caste or background. People come here to bow before Guru Granth Sahib.”

Police Assure Full-Proof Security Measures

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged the public to remain calm and confirmed that the cyber cell is actively investigating the origin of the emails. “We are determined to crack the case. A bomb disposal squad has been stationed, and senior officers are overseeing the security protocols,” he said.

Religious Sites Under Tight Vigil

Security has also been ramped up around other religious locations in Amritsar and surrounding areas. Intelligence agencies and local law enforcement remain on high alert, as the investigation continues.