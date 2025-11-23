Golconda Police Crack Kidnapping Case in Just 24 Hours, Rescue 4-Year-Old Girl Safely

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of swift and efficient policing, the Golconda Police successfully cracked the kidnapping case of a 4-year-old girl within just 24 hours, arresting two accused and safely reuniting the child with her parents.

The incident occurred on November 21 around 12:30 PM, when Safiya Begum, daughter of Sheikh Mujammil and Nuzhat Fatima, went missing after being sent to her mother’s house. When the child did not return, her mother immediately filed a complaint with the Golconda Police.

Also Read: Hyderabad Tragedy, Two Friends Die on the Spot After Bike Rams Metro Pillar in Saroor Nagar

Acting quickly, police teams reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The cameras captured visuals of a burqa-clad woman and an auto driver taking the child away.

Recognizing the urgency, the police immediately formed nine special teams to trace the suspects and the missing child.

Former Couple Behind the Kidnapping

Investigations revealed that the kidnapping was planned and executed by a former couple:

Samreen Begum (22)

Mohammed Fayaz (24)

Though separated, both were still living together and struggling financially. Police confirmed that the duo kidnapped the child to use her for begging, hoping to earn money through exploitation.

According to the police, the accused abducted the girl from the Salehnagar Kanch area and took her away in an auto before hiding her at Samreen’s house.

Girl Rescued and Safely Reunited With Parents

Due to rapid investigation efforts, the police successfully traced the location of the child and rescued her unharmed. The girl was immediately handed over to her relieved and emotional parents.

Police Statement

Krishna Goud, Additional DCP – South West Zone, praised the swift coordination of the teams and reaffirmed that strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes against children.

The successful resolution of the case within 24 hours showcases the efficiency and commitment of the Golconda Police in protecting vulnerable children and ensuring public safety.