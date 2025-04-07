Good Food, Sleep, and Exercise Are Key to Better Health: Government

New Delhi – On the occasion of World Health Day (April 7), the Government of India emphasized the importance of healthy habits such as proper nutrition, regular exercise, and good sleep for improved physical and mental well-being.

World Health Day 2025 Theme: Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures

The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.” The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared this message on social media, encouraging citizens to adopt simple and consistent health practices.

Ministry of Health’s Tips for Better Living

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry urged citizens to:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Stay active by walking, running, dancing, or stretching for at least 30 minutes daily

by walking, running, dancing, or stretching for Get adequate sleep every night to recharge the body and mind

every night to recharge the body and mind Drink more water to stay hydrated and boost energy levels

to stay hydrated and boost energy levels Take mental health breaks to manage stress and emotional well-being

PM Modi’s Message: Fitness Is the Foundation of a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on World Health Day, urging every Indian to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

He stressed that good health is the “foundation of every thriving society” and called for reducing the risk of obesity, which is becoming a national concern.

44 Crore Indians at Risk of Obesity by 2050

Highlighting a recent report, PM Modi warned that over 440 million Indians could suffer from obesity by 2050. He called it an alarming trend that demands immediate attention.

A Simple Pledge: Reduce Oil Consumption by 10%

As a preventive step, PM Modi proposed a nationwide pledge:

“Let us reduce our cooking oil usage by 10%. This small step can have a big impact on our health.”

Daily Exercise a Must for a ‘Viksit Bharat’

Reinforcing the need for physical activity, the Prime Minister encouraged citizens to make exercise a regular part of life.